Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Idalia Moves Away; High Pressure Reinforces Nice Weather Friday

Rough to choppy seas along the coast; Plentiful sunshine Friday
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The effects of Idalia will finally start to diminish this evening, but that does not mean that the seas will improve in the short term. Over the next few hours, Idalia’s exit aims to draw in cool, crisp and drier air into the region. Majority of us will have a fairly nice evening across the east, as most locations inland should manage to drop into the upper 50s, and lower 60s along the coast. A brisk northerly breeze overnight may increase enough fetch, to generate coastal flooding and overwash along the sounds. If you live between Ocracoke and Kill Devil Hills, portions of Highway 12 may experience overwash through high tide.

Once Idalia moves further enough away, then the seas and high surf should relax Friday and into the weekend. High pressure will start to gradually build in across the area over the next several days, providing us with ample sunshine and low humidity. A disturbance across the Deep South may increase cloud cover and raise humidity levels Monday and into Tuesday.

By mid to late next week, an incoming disturbance from the Great Lakes may interact with a piece of Idalia’s mid-level circulation, helping to boost rain chances.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

