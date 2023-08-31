Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Price gouging law goes into effect due to tropical system Idalia

Price gouging law goes into effect due to tropical system Idalia
By Hojung Ryu
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The impact of Idalia may raise demand for basic things like gas and food, but if prices spike too drastically, North Carolina has a law in place to protect consumers.

Customers say some are buying a lot at once to get ahead of Idalia, but that exact behavior is what some businesses could try to take advantage of during natural disasters.

Idalia, which is a tropical system, might motivate some people to stock up on necessities all at once. Customers like Lynn Higginson say it’s toilet paper, bread, and milk that run out the fastest.

Higginson said, “They buy things like they’re never going to have them again.”

That mentality can make shoppers easy topics for drastic increases in prices, which is where North Carolina’s price gouging law comes in.

Since 2018, North Carolina’s Attorney General Josh Stein brought 12 lawsuits against 29 defendants and 14 judgments or settlements totaling slightly over a million dollars against defendants in price gouging.

Customer Michael Ellifritz has seen the effects of officials stepping in to control prices. He told WITN, “With hurricane Florence, we saw some of the prices creep up and I couldn’t tell if it was just because of Florence or if that was a coincidence with what was happening there, but then after hearing some of the stations that got cracked down on, we definitely saw those come back down and some changes happening very quickly so very glad.”

274 thousand dollars was the largest price-gouging settlement in the North Carolina Department of Justice.

If you see or experience any price gouging during a state of emergency, you can report it to 1-877-5-no-scam or file a complaint on the Department of Justice website.

Some businesses and industries might have to increase prices to resupply with hurricanes, but they should be disclosing why the increases are happening so people can make informed purchasing decisions.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia Expected to stay a tropical storm as it passes by North Carolina.
Heavy Rain, Wind, and Tornadoes Still Expected as Idalia Becomes a Tropical Storm
Tailei Qi
UNC graduate student left building right after killing adviser, police say
OFFICIALS: Man dies after jumping from moving car in Wayne County
"Incident" near White Oak High School concerns parents
“Incident” near White Oak High School concerns parents
Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open

Latest News

Idalia Expected to stay a tropical storm as it passes by North Carolina.
Heavy Rain, Wind, and Tornadoes Still Expected as Idalia Becomes a Tropical Storm
Doctors say incorrect backpack use can lead to injuries
Doctors in the east say incorrect backpack use can lead to injuries
Some businesses in towns in Carteret County have already begun sandbagging the streets ahead of...
Carteret County town braces for Idalia
Marina's in Sneads Ferry prepare for Hurricane Idalia on Wednesday.
Marinas in Onslow County prepare for Hurricane Idalia