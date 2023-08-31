Pitt County crash sends one to hospital

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A single-car crash near Greenville Thursday afternoon sent one man to the hospital.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the man was driving east on Old River Road around 3:00 p.m. when he lost control and overturned into a yard on the opposite side of the road near Waterway Road.

Troopers say they are not yet sure what caused the man to lose control and are still investigating.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to ECU Health in Greenville with non-life-threatening injuries.

