Pitt Co. Fair organizers add new safety measures after past years of violence

Pitt County Fair(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A county fair that has made headlines for violence over the past few years is instituting a new policy with a goal of improving safety.

The Pitt County Fair now has what they’re calling a “zero tolerance” rule.

A press release says visitors can expect metal detectors and cameras at each gate.

It also says deputies and private security will be there all week.

Weapons, alcohol, illegal substances, hoodies, full masks, backpacks, large purses and “gang colors” are also banned.

The largest purses allowed will be 9 feet high and 10 feet wide.

Visitors also won’t be allowed to re-enter the fair after leaving. Everyone who comes will be searched.

You’re also not allowed to gather in groups.

The Pitt County Fair has been the center of violence in the last several years. Two teens were hurt in a stabbing last year.

In 2021, there were fights involving guns which forced the fair to close early.

Security has been a contentious issue in years past as well.

The 2023 fair is September 19 - 24.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

