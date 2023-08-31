Martin Co. fatal hit & run still unsolved three years later

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Today marks three years since an Eastern Carolina man was killed after a hit and run in Martin County.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says nothing was left at the scene to help with the investigation, so no one has been arrested for his death.

WITN spoke with Brandon Hines’ family about his tragic death and how they are coping on its anniversary without closure.

On August 31, 2020, Hines was hit by a vehicle on Bear Grass Road in Martin County, and the driver never stopped.

Three years later, his family moves through each day hoping for answers.

“I live with it every second of every day,” said Hines’s mother, Vickie Perry. “I mean yes, life goes on, but I think the not knowing... there’s no closure.”

The Highway Patrol says despite comprehensive reviews of the crash site, nothing was left behind at the scene to help with the investigation.

WITN did learn that troopers thought they had a suspect, but they determined that the vehicle wasn’t responsible for the initial impact to Hines.

Troopers say the only hope now is that someone who knows what happened, comes forward.

“It was so tragic... I can’t even put it into words,” said Hines’s sister, Charlotte Shotwell.

The death of a son, brother, and father continues to leave his family struggling with grief, but also hope that Hines’ killer will eventually find justice.

“We don’t want corporal punishment, but we need closure and whoever is responsible needs to take their medicine,” said Shotwell.

So, the family will continue to mark each painful anniversary asking everyone to remember him.

“I want justice for my son. He was a good guy,” said Perry. “He existed, and he mattered, and I don’t want people to just forget about it.

Today, the family says they will bring flowers to his grave, sit with him, and talk to him.

If anyone heard anything, saw anything, or knows anything about the case, they are asked to call the Highway Patrol at (252) 752 - 6118.

