Marinas in Onslow County prepare for Hurricane Idalia

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina has the first tropical storm of the year, which is why marinas and boat owners prepare.

Marinas and boat owners gather loose belongings and prepare boats for Hurricane Idalia. Alex Hull, who works at Marsh Creek Marina in Sneads Ferry spent Wednesday preparing for the storm.

“We try to move everything to higher ground and tie everything down,” said Hull.

Jessica Cruise spent the morning organizing her marina and taking care of boats as well. She owns a boat and a marine with her husband as well.

“Boats are a huge thing,” said Cruise. “A lot of people are coming around to get their boats out the water so that they are in a secure spot.”

Hurricane Idalia will bring heavy rain and winds along the coast, and Cruise says it’s always tough to prepare.

“The prep is the hardest,” said Cruise. “Getting it to where you need to be and what you need to have done. It’s not just the boat itself, but everything on the boat, in the boat, making sure you have updated insurance and have a spot to put it.”

In 2018, North Carolina experienced Hurricane Florence, and Hull says that was the worst one he’s experienced. Tropical systems are difficult for marinas, but Hull’s biggest worry is the storm surge coming from Hurricane Idalia.

“We will have the wind blowing up the river when the onflow starts,” said Hull. “We are also going to have a full moon tonight, and with that I think we are going to get a pretty good storm surge.”

Marinas recommend that boat owners mark any items of value for easy identification if anything is lost during the storm such as paddle boards, life jackets, and kayaks.

Officials suggest that people stay indoors, charge their batteries, and pay attention to the high tide during the storm.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.