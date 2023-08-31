Advertise With Us
Kinston man faces gun and parole charges after residents complain

Brandon Tripp
Brandon Tripp(Lenoir County S.O.)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 23-year-old Kinston man has been arrested after complaints from Lenoir County citizens sparked an investigation.

On Wednesday, detectives with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said that they carried out an investigation into Brandon Tripp, who deputies say is also a previously convicted felon.

Deputies said that they pulled Tripp over and found a firearm and drug paraphernalia in his car.

Deputies then carried out a search of Tripp’s home with the assistance of Kinston Police and North Carolina Probation and Parole.

“I thank the residents of Lenoir County for their continued partnership in helping to reduce criminal activity in our county,” Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers said. “Their assistance is valuable in our effort to ‘Restore Lenoir’.”

Deputies charged Tripp with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tripp was also charged by Probation and Parole with a parole violation. He received a secured bond for the firearm and drug paraphernalia charges but is being held with no bond for the parole violation.

