Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Idalia’s impacts rolling through Thursday morning; Beautiful weekend to follow

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Idalia will bring plenty of rain and very gusty winds through midday Thursday. The last of the rain will exit inland areas by late morning with the coast clearing by mid afternoon. Winds will begin to taper down late in the day. Soundside flooding will be a concern around Ocracoke as Idalia pulls away from Cape Lookout Thursday afternoon to Thursday night. Click on the link below for all the details on Idalia.

Once the winds die down late Thursday night, our forecast turns sunny and calm for Friday and the upcoming holiday weekend. Temperatures will gradually climb from the upper 70s Friday to the low 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Relatively cool and crisp air will greet us Saturday morning and should stick around until midweek next week. Rain is not in the forecast from this Friday through next week.

