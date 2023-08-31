Advertise With Us
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Idalia’s impacts rolling through Thursday morning; Beautiful weekend to follow

Nice holiday weekend on tap as Idalia exits Thursday afternoon/evening
First Alert Forecast August 31, 2023
By Jim Howard
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Idalia will bring plenty of rain and very gusty winds through midday Thursday. The last of the rain will exit inland areas by late morning with the coast clearing by mid afternoon. Winds will begin to taper down late in the day. Soundside flooding will be a concern around Ocracoke as Idalia pulls away from Cape Lookout Thursday afternoon to Thursday night. Click on the link below for all the details on Idalia.

Once the winds die down late Thursday night, our forecast turns sunny and calm for Friday and the upcoming holiday weekend. Temperatures will gradually climb from the upper 70s Friday to the low 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Relatively cool and crisp air will greet us Saturday morning and should stick around until midweek next week. Rain is not in the forecast from this Friday through next week.

TROPICS: For the latest on the Franklin and Idalia, CLICK HERE!

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

