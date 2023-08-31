Jacksonville reports multiple streets flooded

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville reports more than a dozen streets are flooded thanks to the rains from Tropical Storm Idialia.

The city got nearly 6.5 inches of rain from the storm, causing several streets to become impassible.

As of 7:00 a.m., police say the following streets are flooded:

Bell Fork near Furniture Fair and near Country Club Road

Country Club from Bell Fork to Monk Lane

Brynn Marr from Western Blvd to Center

Western from Enterprise to Brynn Marr

Northwoods Dr between Fescue Dr and Gloria Pl

Indian Dr between Cardinal Rd and Gum Branch Rd

Henderson Dr from Torrance Ave to US 17

Entering Carolina Forest Blvd from Western Blvd

US 17 Southbound from Parkway to Montford Ln

US 17 at the Western intersection by Walmart

Moosehaven and US 17

Huff Drive

Winchester Rd and all side roads connected to Winchester

University Dr

Brynn Marr

Village Dr

Western Blvd from Brynn Marr to Enterprise

The city says its transit system will continue routes throughout the day as weather permits, avoiding flooded areas. City Hall is scheduled to open at 10:00 a.m.

