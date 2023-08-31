Jacksonville reports multiple streets flooded
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville reports more than a dozen streets are flooded thanks to the rains from Tropical Storm Idialia.
The city got nearly 6.5 inches of rain from the storm, causing several streets to become impassible.
As of 7:00 a.m., police say the following streets are flooded:
- Bell Fork near Furniture Fair and near Country Club Road
- Country Club from Bell Fork to Monk Lane
- Brynn Marr from Western Blvd to Center
- Western from Enterprise to Brynn Marr
- Northwoods Dr between Fescue Dr and Gloria Pl
- Indian Dr between Cardinal Rd and Gum Branch Rd
- Henderson Dr from Torrance Ave to US 17
- Entering Carolina Forest Blvd from Western Blvd
- US 17 Southbound from Parkway to Montford Ln
- US 17 at the Western intersection by Walmart
- Moosehaven and US 17
- Huff Drive
- Winchester Rd and all side roads connected to Winchester
- University Dr
- Brynn Marr
- Village Dr
- Western Blvd from Brynn Marr to Enterprise
The city says its transit system will continue routes throughout the day as weather permits, avoiding flooded areas. City Hall is scheduled to open at 10:00 a.m.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.