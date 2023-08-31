IDALIA IMPACTS: Flooded streets, road closures as Idalia hits Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Idalia brought heavy winds, rain and flooding to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as it moved through our area Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.

10:50 p.m. - The National Weather Service reports that the North Myrtle Beach Fire and Rescue reported possible tornado damage around 57th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard in the Cherry Grove area. The damage continues about several blocks to the northwest. No word on any injuries.

10:23 p.m. - Tornado warning for northern Horry County has been canceled.

10:20 p.m. - Meteorologist Matt Bullock is in Aynor where roads are flooded along Highway 501.

Flooding along Highway 501 in Aynor (Source: WMBF News)

10:10 p.m. - Tornado Warning in effect for northern Horry County, including Little River and Longs, until 10:45 p.m.

10:02 p.m. - The town of Surfside Beach is reporting that the following roads are flooded:

3rd Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard

S Ocean Boulevard 15 South parking lot at Surfside Resort

3rd Avenue North & Ocean Boulevard

Ocean Boulevard North from 3rd Avenue North to 6th Avenue North

Ocean Blvd 7th Avenue North (Power Line down)

Dogwood North & 10th Avenue North

Dogwood North between 10th Avenue North & 12th Avenue North

Oak Drive North & 4th Avenue North

Dogwood Drive North at Myrtle Lake

10 p.m. - The National Weather Service has allowed the TORNADO WATCH for Horry and Georgetown counties to expire. The tornado watch has ended.

8:01 p.m. - North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is reporting that several streets in the Cherry Grove area are closed due to flooding. We’ve received several pictures and videos from viewers showing roads underwater. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue added that there are temporary road closures along Ocean Boulevard and side streets through Crescent Beach and Ocean Drive due to flooding.

Drivers are being told to not drive through flooded streets and don’t move any cones or barricades that are put in place.

Flooding at 48th Avenue North and Lake Drive in the Cherry Grove area (Source: Wendy Rountee)

Flooded roads along 53rd Avenue North in the Cherry Grove area. (Source: Billie Joe Meras)

7:28 p.m. - The storm surge is pushing past the new sand fencing that the city of Myrtle Beach just put up in an effort to naturally rebuild the dunes that were destroyed during Hurricane Ian in September 2022.

7:16 p.m. - Georgetown County Emergency Management Director Brandon Ellis confirms that a tree is down on a house along True Blue Drive in Pawleys Island which is near the Pawleys Island Community Church. He reports that there are no injuries.

A tree crashed down on True Blue Drive in the Pawleys Island area as Idalia moved through the area. (Source: WMBF News)

7:11 p.m. - A car along South Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach appears to be stuck due to the rising floodwaters.

7 p.m. - Tornado Warning in effect until 7:30 p.m. for northern Horry County which includes parts of North Myrtle Beach and Little River.

Tornado Warning including North Myrtle Beach SC, Little River SC and Carolina Shores NC until 7:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/OpdPxuY7yV — NWS Wilmington, NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) August 30, 2023

6:54 p.m. - Our crews are starting to see flooded roads in North Myrtle Beach. The video below was taken along South Ocean Boulevard and 1st Avenue South just across the street from Buoys on the Boulevard. Conditions will continue to get worse as high tide hits in about an hour.

6:26 p.m. - The Georgetown County Emergency Management Director confirmed a possible tornado hit near the Sampit community. He said first responders are reporting that two homes were damaged and multiple trees are down in the area.

Damage caused by a possible tornado or straight line winds in Georgetown County near the Sampit area. (Source: Georgetown County Emergency Management)

5:40 p.m. - Pictures show Ocean Boulevard covered with water as heavy rains from Idalia hit the Grand Strand. Drivers are being reminded to be careful when coming across that are filled with water.

Parts of Ocean Boulevard are covered with water as heavy rains from Idalia hit the Grand Strand. (Source: WMBF News)

5:22 p.m. - Tornado Warning in effect for parts of Horry, Georgetown and Marion counties until 5:45 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Georgetown, Horry, Marion County until Aug 30 5:45PM! Seek shelter in an interior room, away from any windows or exterior walls.



RADAR --> https://t.co/dyl5dtgZBz @wmbfnews pic.twitter.com/UXb4PIKOCV — Andrew Dockery (@AndrewWMBF) August 30, 2023

5 p.m. - Idalia weakens to a tropical storm.

5PM: Idalia is now a tropical storm. Our impacts remain the same. @wmbfnews — Andrew Dockery (@AndrewWMBF) August 30, 2023

4:43 p.m. - Georgetown County Emergency Management is reporting that several roads throughout the county are experiencing minor, street-level flooding. You’re asked to not drive through floodwaters or drive around the barricades.

4:40 p.m. - Road conditions are starting to deteriorate in Horry County. The police department posted a warning to drivers that if you see a “Road Closed” sign then turn around. Officers are seeing drivers go around the barriers and onto flooded roads.

Horry County police are warning drivers to heed the warnings of signs on the roads and to not drive in flooded areas. (Source: HCPD)

3 p.m. - The Horry County Emergency Operations Center has been activated in a limited capacity for potential impacts from Idalia. Staff will be working through the night to coordinate information, operations and logistics for the storm.

The Emergency Operations Center has now activated - as of 3 p.m. - in a limited capacity for potential impacts from... Posted by Horry County Emergency Management on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

2 p.m. - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster provides an update on Idalia and the storm’s potential impact to the Palmetto State. He said even though the storm isn’t as strong as others that state has seen, it is still a dangerous storm and everyone must stay alert.

12:20 p.m. – City of Myrtle Beach issues a double red flag day along the beaches until further notice. Double red flags mean that everyone should remain out of the ocean due to dangerous surf conditions. The city will have beach patrols throughout the day, and they are asking for your safety and for the safety of the beach crews to stay out of the water.

The City of Myrtle Beach shores have gone to a double red flag until further notice meaning that everyone should remain... Posted by Myrtle Beach Fire Department on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

