Idalia bringing big rain totals to Eastern NC; Here’s some of the totals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Since the start of tracking Idalia, this storm was forecasted to bring several inches of rainfall and gusty winds to Eastern North Carolina. That is what exactly what several of our hometowns saw as of Thursday morning.

This was on Sandridge Road, outside of Pink Hill. (Viewer photo)

Here are the estimated rainfall total amounts, according to the National Weather Service:

County Name Town/Amounts Town/Amounts Beaufort County Bunyan: 2.22 in Carteret County Newport: 7.92 in Atlantic: 7.29 in Craven County Havelock: 3.92 in New Bern: 2.72 in Dare County Frisco: 2.91 in Buxton: 2.50 in Duplin County Kenansville: 6.12 in Wallace: 2.31 in Hyde County Fairfield: 2.18 in Lenoir County Kinston: 1.81 in Martin County Williamston: 0.41 in Onslow County Jacksonville: 6.41 in Sneads Ferry: 5.37 in Pamlico County Bayboro: 3.43 in Oriental: 3.39 in Pitt County WIinterville: 3.99 in Greenville: 1.98 in Washington County Plymouth: 2.99 Pocosin Lakes: 2.15 in

TROPICS : For the latest on the Franklin and Idalia, CLICK HERE!

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.