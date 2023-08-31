Advertise With Us
Idalia bringing big rain totals to Eastern NC; Here’s some of the totals

Rainfall totals range from around 2″ inland to 6″ on the Coast
First Alert Forecast August 31, 2023
By Dustin Staples
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Since the start of tracking Idalia, this storm was forecasted to bring several inches of rainfall and gusty winds to Eastern North Carolina. That is what exactly what several of our hometowns saw as of Thursday morning.

This was on Sandridge Road, outside of Pink Hill.
This was on Sandridge Road, outside of Pink Hill.(Viewer photo)

Here are the estimated rainfall total amounts, according to the National Weather Service:

County NameTown/AmountsTown/Amounts
Beaufort CountyBunyan: 2.22 in
Carteret CountyNewport: 7.92 inAtlantic: 7.29 in
Craven CountyHavelock: 3.92 in New Bern: 2.72 in
Dare CountyFrisco: 2.91 inBuxton: 2.50 in
Duplin CountyKenansville: 6.12 inWallace: 2.31 in
Hyde CountyFairfield: 2.18 in
Lenoir CountyKinston: 1.81 in
Martin CountyWilliamston: 0.41 in
Onslow CountyJacksonville: 6.41 inSneads Ferry: 5.37 in
Pamlico CountyBayboro: 3.43 inOriental: 3.39 in
Pitt CountyWIinterville: 3.99 inGreenville: 1.98 in
Washington CountyPlymouth: 2.99Pocosin Lakes: 2.15 in

TROPICS: For the latest on the Franklin and Idalia, CLICK HERE!

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

