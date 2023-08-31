Idalia bringing big rain totals to Eastern NC; Here’s some of the totals
Rainfall totals range from around 2″ inland to 6″ on the Coast
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Since the start of tracking Idalia, this storm was forecasted to bring several inches of rainfall and gusty winds to Eastern North Carolina. That is what exactly what several of our hometowns saw as of Thursday morning.
Here are the estimated rainfall total amounts, according to the National Weather Service:
|County Name
|Town/Amounts
|Town/Amounts
|Beaufort County
|Bunyan: 2.22 in
|Carteret County
|Newport: 7.92 in
|Atlantic: 7.29 in
|Craven County
|Havelock: 3.92 in
|New Bern: 2.72 in
|Dare County
|Frisco: 2.91 in
|Buxton: 2.50 in
|Duplin County
|Kenansville: 6.12 in
|Wallace: 2.31 in
|Hyde County
|Fairfield: 2.18 in
|Lenoir County
|Kinston: 1.81 in
|Martin County
|Williamston: 0.41 in
|Onslow County
|Jacksonville: 6.41 in
|Sneads Ferry: 5.37 in
|Pamlico County
|Bayboro: 3.43 in
|Oriental: 3.39 in
|Pitt County
|WIinterville: 3.99 in
|Greenville: 1.98 in
|Washington County
|Plymouth: 2.99
|Pocosin Lakes: 2.15 in
