Hundreds of homes without power in Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of homes in one Eastern Carolina county are without power this morning as Tropical Storm Idalia passes by our coast.

Jones-Onslow EMC reports that as of 2:20 a.m., 401 customers have lost power in Onslow County, 28 in Duplin County, and one in Jones County.

The largest outages in Onslow County are 144 customers southwest of Richlands, and another 142 in the Sneads Ferry area.

The utility’s online map says service in those areas is expected to be repaired in a couple of hours.

Duke Energy reports that 292 customers have lost power in Maysville, 58 in Jacksonville, 39 in Beaufort, and 26 in Stacy. It also says 187 customers are impacted in the Magnolia and Rose Hill areas of Duplin County.

WITN’s Zach Holder says winds have been gusting 40-50 mph consistently around Jacksonville since around 2:00 a.m.

