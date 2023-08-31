Advertise With Us
Highway 12 on Outer Banks impassible in some areas

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says most sections of the highway in Hatteras Village have...
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BUXTON, N.C. (WITN) - Some parts of Highway 12 on the Outer Banks are impassible thanks to Tropical Storm Idalia.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says most sections of the highway in Hatteras Village have standing water. They say some eight inches of water is on the road in the area of Village Marina and 5-10 inches in the Sandy Bay area.

In Buxton, both directions of Highway 12 are covered in sand, while on Pea Island the highway is clear but limited visibility due to blowing sand.

At Oregon Inlet, there is approximately 2 inches of water on Highway 12, just north of the Oregon Inlet Campground.

