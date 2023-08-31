Highway 12 on Outer Banks impassible in some areas

BUXTON, N.C. (WITN) - Some parts of Highway 12 on the Outer Banks are impassible thanks to Tropical Storm Idalia.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says most sections of the highway in Hatteras Village have standing water. They say some eight inches of water is on the road in the area of Village Marina and 5-10 inches in the Sandy Bay area.

In Buxton, both directions of Highway 12 are covered in sand, while on Pea Island the highway is clear but limited visibility due to blowing sand.

At Oregon Inlet, there is approximately 2 inches of water on Highway 12, just north of the Oregon Inlet Campground.

