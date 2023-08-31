Greenville’s Tommy Paul comes back to win five set thriller at US Open

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville professional tennis player Tommy Paul came back in dramatic fashion to win his second round match at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships on Wednesday night in New York City.

The J.H. Rose product is seeded 14th in the major tournament. He got down two sets to none before winning 6-2, 6-4, and 6-3 to advance past Roman Safiullin.

Paul’s favorite surface is the hard court and he had the fans behind him for the comeback victory.

He will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round on Friday. The time is TBD.

