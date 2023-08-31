Advertise With Us
Greenville’s Tommy Paul comes back to win five set thriller at US Open

Paul advances to third round on Friday
Tommy Paul of the U.S. celebrates after defeating compatriot Ben Shelton in their quarterfinal...
Tommy Paul of the U.S. celebrates after defeating compatriot Ben Shelton in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)(AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville professional tennis player Tommy Paul came back in dramatic fashion to win his second round match at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships on Wednesday night in New York City.

The J.H. Rose product is seeded 14th in the major tournament. He got down two sets to none before winning 6-2, 6-4, and 6-3 to advance past Roman Safiullin.

Paul’s favorite surface is the hard court and he had the fans behind him for the comeback victory.

He will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round on Friday. The time is TBD.

