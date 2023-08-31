Greenville mayor pro tem due in court today following indictment

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville’s mayor pro tem is due in court this morning after she was indicted for illegally withdrawing funds from a dead police lieutenant’s bank account.

A Pitt County grand jury indicted Greenville Mayor Pro Tem Rose Glover on two counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

According to the indictment, “The false pretense consisted of the following: the defendant withdrew funds from an account owned by Howard Connor at First Citizens Bank and Trust Company representing she had the authority to withdraw the funds when in fact she did not and Howard Connor was deceased.”

The indictment said the activity happened on June 7th and June 11th in 2019. An obituary says Connor was a retired Greenville police lieutenant who died on June 6th, 2019.

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Lee Darnell said that the original investigation was requested by former Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman due to a conflict of interest at the department.

Darnell said that Sheriff Paula Dance agreed to have her agency investigate who then turned their findings over to the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office. The findings were presented to a grand jury that opted to indict.

Glover was booked at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $25,000 unsecured bond and has since bonded out.

Glover represents District 2 in Greenville and earlier this year filed for re-election.

WITN has reached out to her for comment on the indictment and has not heard back yet.

