Governor Cooper urges caution in wake of Idalia

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and emergency management officials continue to urge people to use caution as Tropical Storm Idalia makes its way offshore.

According to emergency officials, Idalia has caused some localized flooding, downed trees, and power outages.

Many school districts across eastern North Carolina are closed or operating remotely today due to the storm. In addition to the statewide State of Emergency, several counties and towns declared their own State of Emergency.

The National Weather Service issued numerous watches and warnings for most of the state as the storm passed through North Carolina.

Officials said that Idalia brought one confirmed EF1 tornado and possibly a second tornado in Brunswick and New Hanover counties. The National Weather Service has teams out today assessing the damage. Last night into this morning, the state also saw 2-6 inches of rain across eastern North Carolina with some areas seeing higher amounts.

“I appreciate so many people stepping up to take precautions and there is still the possibility of heavy rain, gusty winds, and storm surge, particularly in eastern North Carolina,” said Governor Cooper. “It’s important that people stay off flooded roads and continue to listen to local officials.”

Utility crews continue to work to restore power, at the peak of the power outages there were 35,000 without power across North Carolina. As of 11 a.m., there were a little more than 14,000.

“The State Emergency Response Team is a partnership that includes many public, private, non-profit and volunteer agencies that together allow us to take a whole of community approach to disaster response and recovery. We are grateful to all the first responders, swift water rescue teams, our utility partners and all those that have responded to this storm and continue to work to help the people of North Carolina,” said Will Ray, Director of North Carolina Emergency Management. “Moving into the future we will continue to assess damages and work with our local officials to fulfill any unmet needs they may have.”

North Carolina Emergency Management officials offer these tips for being prepared and remaining safe:

Pay close attention to your local weather forecast, and be aware of conditions expected in your area

Have a way to receive weather watches and warnings, like a weather app on your cell phone

Follow directions from your local emergency officials

Do not drive on flooded roads – Turn around, don’t drown.

Be prepared for the possibility of power outages. Use battery-powered light sources – avoid candles.

If your power goes out, never use generators or barbecue grills in your home or garage – they create deadly carbon monoxide fumes that can kill.

Stay away from any downed power lines and report them to your power company.

Visit ReadyNC.gov for instructions on how to prepare and assemble your family emergency kit

Visit DriveNC.gov for information on road closings from the NC Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.