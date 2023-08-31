ECU football knows it will takes everyone’s best when they face second ranked Michigan on Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU football team took in Michigan Stadium on Friday and now knows its environment for Saturday when they face second ranked Michigan in the “Big House.”

It will be much louder of course and against arguably the top college football team in the nation. The coaches, and some of the players, have faced competition like this before. They know what it takes and have been keenly focused on what each of them needs to do. Play as one unit and to try to match up with the Wolverines.

“Staying away from the big mistakes that give your opponent something they didn’t have to earn. It’s ok to throw a ball away every once in a while. It is ok to punt. What is not ok to do is to lay the ball on the ground at the 10 yard line,” says ECU Head Football Coach Mike Houston, “What is not ok is to throw a post ball into post coverage and give up a cheap interception. Especially early in the ball game. Early in the ball game because you have all those juices and everything it is going to be not making the big mistake that gives them momentum.”

“We have all got to be together. Games like this, we have all got to have the same mindset,” says ECU wide receiver Jaylen Johnson who transferred to ECU from Georgia, “Whether it is us going out to eat during the week, us going out to players only meetings we have really got to hone in and have the same militant mindset. It’s kind of like the game plan to the game you have to have that mentally. We have all got to be on the same page and try to accomplish the same mission.”

ECU and Michigan are set to meet Saturday at Noon. We will have live reports from Ann Arbor.

The game is being shown on Peacock streaming service. WITN will not carry the game live.

