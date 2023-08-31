Doctors in the east say incorrect backpack use can lead to injuries

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the school year underway in the east, doctors are reminding students and parents to add backpack safety checks to their to-do lists.

Students could be seen wearing backpacks as they went to and from class on the ECU campus in Greenville Wednesday.

But even though the bags are a popular choice to carry school supplies, health experts say they are often over-loaded and worn incorrectly.

ECU student Cole Mangrum says he has first-hand experience with the dangers of a heavy backpack.

“Normally, I try to do them online solely because I hate my backpack heavy because it used to be back in like middle school and stuff like that and I almost got Scoliosis, so that’s one of the causes that will come from a heavy backpack,” says Mangrum.

According to the American Occupational Therapy Association, symptoms of wearing a backpack that weighs too much include aching backs and shoulders, tingling arms, weakened muscles, and stooped postures.

Doctor David Dirks of Dirks Chiropractic in Greenville says both the weight of a backpack and the way it is worn are equally as important.

“The spine looks like this, from front to back, straight up and down, from the side, you’ve got these natural curves. You’ve got the curve in the neck forward, curve in the middle back, or upper back backward. So, when you put that backpack on, if the backpack is too low it tends to make the spine go backward, if you put the backpack on too heavy, kids tend to overcompensate and go the opposite way” says Dirks.

Dirks says a backpack should not weigh more than ten percent of a person’s total body weight.

He says promoting healthy backpack safety habits early can prevent serious medical problems in the future.

“It was like a L.L.Bean backpack with my initials on it. Let me think. It was orange and black and it was just so heavy to the point where it ended up tearing the straps because I had a book for every class, so that was terrible” says Mangrum.

Doctors advise parents to regularly check backpacks to remove any unnecessary items that can contribute to excessive weight.

Americans will observe National School Backpack Awareness Day on September 21st this year.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.