DO YOU KNOW US? Rocky Mount police seek two

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are asking for help identifying two men they say stole from a local business.

According to Rocky Mount police the two men in the picture are suspected of stealing from Ulta Beauty in Rocky Mount.

If you can help identify either of these two men, please contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1450, 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip by texting RMPOL and your message to 274637.

