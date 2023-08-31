Advertise With Us
DO YOU KNOW ME? Kinston Police want public help to identify man

Who am I?
Who am I?(Kinston Police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Do you know who I am? Kinston police say they would like to meet me and would like for you to help arrange the meeting.

Kinston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man shown in this picture who police say damaged property at Carolina Pride Carwash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kinston Police Department tip line: 252-939-4020, Crime Stoppers: 252-523-4444, or by submitting a tip on the Kinston Police Department tip app.

