Cooper meets in Kinston over home gun safety concerns

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Community members and leaders filled The Gate of Lenoir County as Governor Roy Cooper spoke about his continued efforts to keep all guns out of the wrong hands.

“We know that gun violence is on the rise not only in our state but across the country. We know that death by gunfire has surpassed car accidents as the number one cause of injury death to children,” said Governor Cooper.

The efforts of NC S.A.F.E. which highlights firearm safety, comes as North Carolina experiences an increase in gun violence.

“An average of five people every day, every day, in North Carolina die as a result of a firearm,” said Cooper.

As a member of the Kinston Crime Intervention Task Force, Mayor Don Hardy says NC S.A.F.E. is another helpful way to keep streets safe.

“To make sure kids are not getting guns, taking them to school folks are not getting guns and just being reckless with them,” said Hardy.

Something community members like Colleen Kosinki, who is a wife and mother herself, said she appreciates as she also contributes to keeping her city safe.

“To me, that’s just such a simple concept, that we just don’t leave our guns in cars that we lock them up, and if we do have them that we put locks on them so children can’t get access to them. I think that’s just so important,” said Kosinki.

This a statewide effort with the governor already handing out 25,000 gun locks to help make sure all guns are secure.

State officials say that while 42% of households in North Carolina own guns, about 52% of them do not lock up their guns.

