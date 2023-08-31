Carteret County town braces for Idalia

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Counties Across our area are bracing for the impacts of Idalia. Some businesses in towns in Carteret County have already begun sandbagging the streets ahead of the severe weather. Boats along the downtown Beaufort waterfront were lifted from the water.

“Yeah, so what we usually do for these kinds of storms – because it’s a low point – we put sandbags we put plastic bags none of the water comes in. We’re probably going to have to close a little early too to get everything set up. Because once you put the sandbag you can’t open the door. And it’s just been kinda slow these couple days because I guess people are kinda scared of the storm,” said Mezcalito Grill & Bar Andrea Alvarez.

Residents also began prep work early.

“We just decided to prep it,” said private dock owner Gina Cox. “It wasn’t raining and it was warm but we decided to go ahead and get it done and taken care of. So today we could just sit back and watch what happens. We are praying for the people in Florida and Georgia and as it comes up through South Carolina into North Carolina.”

Gina Cox says she and her family have been tracking weather alerts for the storm. They decided to lift their boat out of the water and stack their deck furniture on Tuesday.

Town officials are also urging people to keep their eyes on weather updates – with past hurricanes in mind – as the town braces for whatever impacts come from this storm.

“I’ve been involved with many storms as a resident and I rode out each and every one of those. Especially the last ones that were pretty horrific in our area. Well, we’re expecting some high winds and rain which could lead to flooding. So many people could feel like they’re looking at a puddle and it’s not too deep. Be very cautious. We’re giving advanced notice so try to prepare for that. That means if you need to move to higher ground today if anticipating for rain tomorrow, then that’s what you’ll do. And just want to have people stay off the roads for safety measures so that way our EMS and our fire and our police aren’t having to rescue individuals as well as take care of emergencies that arise,” said Beaufort Mayor Sharon Harker.

Mayor Harker says the town of Beaufort has an alert system they are encouraging people to register for on the town website. And Andrea Alvarez the manager at Mezcalito says the restaurant plans to open as usual tomorrow at 11 am. Reporting live in Beaufort I’m Deric Rush WITN News.

In addition to the alert system, the town of Beaufort says it will also provide updates on its Facebook page on conditions throughout the city for the duration of the storm.

