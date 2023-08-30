Advertise With Us
Wayne Hardee Law Firm holds free gas giveaway

The giveaway will be held Saturday, September 9th.
The giveaway will be held Saturday, September 9th.(Wayne Hardee Law)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne Hardee Law is inviting the public to come out and celebrate the opening of the new Royal Farms in New Bern.

The free gas giveaway will be held on Saturday, September 9th starting at 8a.m. Be sure to arrive early.

The Greenville Law Firm will be donating 10 gallons of free gas to the first 100 cars. The 1000 gallons of gas will be given at the Royal Farms in New Bern located at 3610 MLK Jr. Boulevard.

For more information, visit Wayne Hardee Law’s Facebook page here.

