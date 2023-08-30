Advertise With Us
VIDEO: Governor Cooper shares update on Hurricane Idalia while in Eastern Carolina

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper provided an update on the state’s impressions of Hurricane Idalia following its landfall in Florida earlier Wednesday morning.

The southern part of the state is starting to see the first bands of rain from Hurricane Idalia which made landfall as a category 3 storm.

Governor Cooper will provide another update from Raleigh at 3:30 p.m. on Idalia’s path.

Cooper provided the video comments above during a visit to Kinston for an NC S.A.F.E firearm safety event. Alyssa Hefner will have details on that tonight on WITN News at 5:30.

