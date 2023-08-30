Teenager shot in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Elizabeth City are investigating the shooting of a teenager on Tuesday.

Officers say they were called to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center around 4:30 p.m.

A witness told police the 16-year-old boy was injured while riding in a vehicle near Walker Avenue and Cardwell Street. Police did find shell casings in the 500 block of Cardwell Street.

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

