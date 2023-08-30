Teacher of the Week: Tina Lewis

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s feature teacher is a PreK teacher in Onslow County, meet Tina Lewis.

Tina Lewis has been an early education teacher at New Beginnings Childcare in Richlands for 12 years.

Lewis has been a PreK Teacher for six of those years.

Lewis says she is a firm believer that children are the heritage of the Lord and the fruit of his reward.

PreK is fundamental for children heading for elementary school, as she says they learn basic behavioral and social skills with play-based learning.

She says she has loved every minute and it takes teamwork to help shape little minds and feels blessed to be a part of the process that helps mold them in the process.

Her nomination trumpets her patience, compassion, loving spirit, and work ethic in the classroom, saying, “it’s hard to find another Ms. Tina.”

