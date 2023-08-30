Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Teacher of the Week: Tina Lewis

Teacher of the Week: Tina Lewis
By Jacyn Abbott
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s feature teacher is a PreK teacher in Onslow County, meet Tina Lewis.

Tina Lewis has been an early education teacher at New Beginnings Childcare in Richlands for 12 years.

Lewis has been a PreK Teacher for six of those years.

Lewis says she is a firm believer that children are the heritage of the Lord and the fruit of his reward.

PreK is fundamental for children heading for elementary school, as she says they learn basic behavioral and social skills with play-based learning.

She says she has loved every minute and it takes teamwork to help shape little minds and feels blessed to be a part of the process that helps mold them in the process.

Her nomination trumpets her patience, compassion, loving spirit, and work ethic in the classroom, saying, “it’s hard to find another Ms. Tina.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia's path from the Gulf of Mexico to Bermuda
Tropical Update: Idalia’s makes landfall at 125 MPH in Keaton Beach, Florida
Tailei Qi
UNC graduate student left building right after killing adviser, police say
OFFICIALS: Man dies after jumping from moving car in Wayne County
Vacationer dies after apparent drowning in Surf City
"Incident" near White Oak High School concerns parents
“Incident” near White Oak High School concerns parents

Latest News

Teacher of the Week: Tina Lewis
Teacher of the Week: Tina Lewis
The governor made the announcement this morning in Charlotte.
Gov. Cooper invests $1 million for school bus driver shortage
Trent Park Elementary has students from roughly 21 native nations around the world with more...
21 countries; 13+ languages spoken in Craven County Elementary School
First day back to school in Pitt County
Students head into class for the first time this school year