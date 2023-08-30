South Central product Lewis is recovered from surgery and ready to lead ECU defense

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football is gearing up to face second ranked Michigan and it will be here before they know it. The Pirates practiced Wednesday afternoon in Greenville ahead of the storm.

The guy hoping to be the storm on the ECU defense this year is former South Central standout Jeremy Lewis. He will be asked to play many roles to lead the Pirates defense.

“It’s amazing to be able to step into a bigger role as a bigger leader on the defense,” says ECU senior Jeremy Lewis, “I was a leader last year, but I wasn’t the oldest guy on the roster.”

“Emotional leader on the field,” says ECU Head Football Coach Mike Houston, “I was a little worried coming off the surgery in the offseason, missing the spring, but I think he is playing his best ball right now. Obviously he is a big part of us defensively.”

ECU senior Jeremy Lewis has played in 42 games for the ECU, making 57 tackles, 15 of them for a loss, with 8.5 of them being sacks. Offseason surgery behind him, he will hope to add to those totals this fall.

“We got him back and he is healthy now. He had some things going on in the offseason took care of,” says ECU defensive coordinator Blake Harrell, “Rehabbed and he has been full spead.”

“Feeling 100 yes sir,” says Lewis, “Got all that taken care of and able to bounce back. I’m expecting a good season for me as well.”

Lewis actually came to ECU as a tight end, made the switch to defense, and is willing to play where ever coach Houston and coach Harrell need him.

“An older guy that has played, been around and we just to make sure we use him in the pass rush game because he is one of our best pass rushers,” says Harrell, “Flipping it around and playing him at linebacker because I think he could be very dominant for us.”

“Just hoping I can show a lot of versatility playing inside, outside the box, coming off the edge at backer, all special teams,” says Lewis, “Whatever I can do to help this team win. "

Saturday’s ECU football opener is being streamed on Peacock and unfortunately won’t be shown live on WITN. We will be there to cover the game for the news. Kickoff Saturday at Michigan is at 12:06 PM.

