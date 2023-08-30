Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Parents seek answers after HVAC units break down at the Onslow County Detention Center

Parents seek answers after HVAC units break down at the Onslow County Detention Center
By Olivia Dols
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Detention Center experienced two HVAC units break this past weekend.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office learned about the break on Friday. The women’s block air conditioning broke Friday evening, while another one broke Sunday morning in the men’s block.

“My staff let me know when the first unit started giving us trouble,” said Sheriff Chris Thomas with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. “It started acting up and having issues on Thursday, but it went down Friday.”

Family members of Deborah Bauer tried to contact her on Friday, but she told WITN that her phone was turned off. When she heard about the ac breaking from her daughter, who is being held at the detention center.

“My daughter contacted me,” said Bauer. “She said ‘Mom, we are dying in here, we can hardly breathe, it’s hot, and we can’t sleep.”

Bauer’s daughter took a visit to the hospital from a heat-related injury. When Bauer heard this, her concern grew even more.

“She had laid down,” said Bauer. “When she got up, she immediately fell down to the floor and hit her head.”

According to Sheriff Thomas, the temperature range during the time of the fall was between the state’s required range of 68 to 85 degrees. Other women who were inside the affected cell block were taken to other locations on Saturday morning.

“We try to keep one block empty at all times,” said Sheriff Thomas. “In case we have an issue, emergency, or some maintenance problem. We can moved folks to that block, and work on the other block. We didn’t have that available to us on Friday.”

Bauer’s daughter was treated and released from the hospital after finding out it was heat exhaustion, severely dehydrated, and had a concussion. The women’s block has been without air conditioning for six days, which is why Bauer becomes more worried for her daughter.

“I was going to call the mayor and the sheriff,” said Bauer. “I was going to call anybody I could to try to do something because it is inhumane for them to be treated that way and locked up.”

Sheriff Thomas told WITN that the parts for the units are ordered and expected to arrive by next week.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official data and track of Hurricane Idalia as of the 2 p.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Hurricane Idalia now cat. 2; Franklin slowly degrading
People are being told to stay inside.
UNC-Chapel Hill says faculty member killed - suspect arrested in campus shooting
FSU main campus
FSU student from Pitt County found dead in home near campus
Christopher Braxton
DEPUTIES: Greene County man charged with murdering his mother
Crystal Sneed
Beaufort County deputies found missing woman

Latest News

"Incident" near White Oak High School concerns parents
“Incident” near White Oak High School concerns parents
Greenville is preparing for flash floods ahead of Hurricane Idalia.
One ENC city preps for possible flash floods
Arrest made in Rocky Mount bank robbery
Arrest made in Rocky Mount bank robbery
Getting “personal” with student safety
Getting “personal” with student safety