Parents seek answers after HVAC units break down at the Onslow County Detention Center

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Detention Center experienced two HVAC units break this past weekend.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office learned about the break on Friday. The women’s block air conditioning broke Friday evening, while another one broke Sunday morning in the men’s block.

“My staff let me know when the first unit started giving us trouble,” said Sheriff Chris Thomas with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. “It started acting up and having issues on Thursday, but it went down Friday.”

Family members of Deborah Bauer tried to contact her on Friday, but she told WITN that her phone was turned off. When she heard about the ac breaking from her daughter, who is being held at the detention center.

“My daughter contacted me,” said Bauer. “She said ‘Mom, we are dying in here, we can hardly breathe, it’s hot, and we can’t sleep.”

Bauer’s daughter took a visit to the hospital from a heat-related injury. When Bauer heard this, her concern grew even more.

“She had laid down,” said Bauer. “When she got up, she immediately fell down to the floor and hit her head.”

According to Sheriff Thomas, the temperature range during the time of the fall was between the state’s required range of 68 to 85 degrees. Other women who were inside the affected cell block were taken to other locations on Saturday morning.

“We try to keep one block empty at all times,” said Sheriff Thomas. “In case we have an issue, emergency, or some maintenance problem. We can moved folks to that block, and work on the other block. We didn’t have that available to us on Friday.”

Bauer’s daughter was treated and released from the hospital after finding out it was heat exhaustion, severely dehydrated, and had a concussion. The women’s block has been without air conditioning for six days, which is why Bauer becomes more worried for her daughter.

“I was going to call the mayor and the sheriff,” said Bauer. “I was going to call anybody I could to try to do something because it is inhumane for them to be treated that way and locked up.”

Sheriff Thomas told WITN that the parts for the units are ordered and expected to arrive by next week.

