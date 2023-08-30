Onslow honors Marines killed in Australia Osprey crash

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A community here in the East is remembering the three U.S. Marines who were killed when their Osprey crashed over the weekend in Australia.

The Marine Corps has identified those killed as 21-year-old Crew Chief Corporal Spencer Collart, 29-year-old pilot Captain Eleanor LeBeau, and 37-year-old Executive Officer Major Tobin Lewis.

Three additional Marines are still being treated in the hospital, one with critical injuries. Seventeen others have been treated and released with minor injuries.

Investigators don’t yet know what led to the crash.

In remembrance of those three who were lost in the crash, the Freedom Fountain Memorial in Jacksonville has been set to mourning status.

The Onslow Civic Affairs Committee has placed a wreath at the fountain.

All three who died had been stationed at Marine Corps Air Station New River in Jacksonville previously.

The Onslow Civic Affairs Committee says the freedom fountain is dedicated to all those who pass through the Jacksonville-Onslow community in service to our nation.

