Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Onslow County intersection becomes all-way stop today

All-way stop sign
All-way stop sign(Mark Cone)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WITN) - A heavily traveled intersection in the East is becoming an all-way stop today after safety reviews.

North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the intersection of Old Folkstone and Country Club roads will become an all-way stop on Wednesday. This is to improve traffic flow and safety.

A safety review for the area including crash data and traffic volumes determined this area would benefit from an all-way stop.

Before this change, drivers on Old Folkstone Road did not have to stop.

The DOT urges drivers to be cautious with a new traffic pattern.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia's path from the Gulf of Mexico to Bermuda
Tropical Update: Idalia’s winds up to 125 mph and climbing; Florida landfall coming this morning
Tailei Qi
UNC graduate student left building right after killing adviser, police say
OFFICIALS: Man dies after jumping from moving car in Wayne County
Vacationer dies after apparent drowning in Surf City
"Incident" near White Oak High School concerns parents
“Incident” near White Oak High School concerns parents

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Idalia’s impacts coming Wednesday night/Thursday
First Alert Weather August 30, 2023
First Alert Weather August 30, 2023
Don Davis continues “Live the Dream Down East” tour in the east
Idalia's path from the Gulf of Mexico to Bermuda
Tropical Update: Idalia’s winds up to 125 mph and climbing; Florida landfall coming this morning