One ENC city preps for possible flash floods

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville public works crews are out clearing storm drains to help reduce potential flooding.

“Running the street sweepers extensively to make sure curbs and gutters are clear, making sure storm drains are cleaned off that there’s nothing built up over them that could cause localized flooding,” said Public Works Communication Specialist

However, that doesn’t mean flooding won’t occur.

“I think everybody who lives here for long enough understands there are certain areas that are more prone to flooding than others and were definitely aware of those,” said Andres.

Pugh’s Tire and Service Center says while they don’t see a lot of calls due to floods, they have had a couple of vehicles where the engine has been flooded. Depending on the damage, it could cost anywhere from 1,000 to 7,000 dollars.

“If you’re driving through it and feel like your car is about to be flooded, obviously shut the engine off, just avoid water, if at all possible,” said Pugh’s Service Manager, Colby Pugh.

Even if you’re not driving, you still need to be aware of standing water-

“My car was in the parking lot, and I came out in the middle of the night to find my car underwater, so the next day, I had to unplug it and drain it and all that, but it seems to be a problem in Greenville,” said Cesar Maranda a Greenville resident.

According to the National Weather Service, it only takes 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult, and takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars. So as always, remember to turn around and don’t drown.

