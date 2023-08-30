Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Lenoir Co. men charged after two-month drug trafficking investigation

Top: Graham, Maye. Bottom: Rouse, Roberson.
Top: Graham, Maye. Bottom: Rouse, Roberson.(Kinston Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Law Enforcement in the east says they have collectively charged three men with more than 10 drug possession and trafficking offenses.

Members of the Kinston Police Department, NCDMV Division of License and Theft, and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office SCARR Team say tips from the public played a key role in their two-month drug trafficking investigation.

Three Kinston men - Dominque Graham, 38, Eric Maye, 39, Jamal Rouse, 36, and Anthony Roberson, 37, of La Grange have all been arrested.

Law enforcement stopped Graham for a traffic stop and found 55 pounds of marijuana.

After finding the weed, authorities got a search warrant for Graham’s home on Englewood Drive in Kinston and arrested Maye, Rouse, and Roberson.

Graham is arrested for 10 charges. They are listed as follows: trafficking marijuana by transportation, trafficking marijuana by possession, conspiracy to traffic marijuana by transportation, conspiracy to traffic marijuana by possession, trafficking molly/ ecstasy by possession, conspiracy to traffic molly/ ecstasy, possession with intent to sell/ deliver within 1,000 feet of a school, felony maintaining a dwelling, possession with intent to sell/ deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell/deliver molly/ ecstasy.

Maye, Rouse, and Johnson face conspiracy to traffic marijuana by transportation, conspiracy to traffic marijuana by possession, trafficking molly by Possession, conspiracy to Traffic MDMA, possession with intent sell/deliver marijuana, possession with intent sell/deliver molly, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Idalia will move into southern Georgia this morning.
Tropical Update: Idalia makes landfall at 125 MPH in Keaton Beach, Florida
Tailei Qi
UNC graduate student left building right after killing adviser, police say
OFFICIALS: Man dies after jumping from moving car in Wayne County
"Incident" near White Oak High School concerns parents
“Incident” near White Oak High School concerns parents
Vacationer dies after apparent drowning in Surf City

Latest News

Carolina Pines residents told to boil water
Greenville man collects $100,000 Powerball win
Hurricane Idalia will move into southern Georgia this morning.
Tropical Update: Idalia makes landfall at 125 MPH in Keaton Beach, Florida
Cape Lookout Lighthouse
Cape Lookout closing temporarily for predicted Hurricane Idalia impacts