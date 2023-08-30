Lenoir Co. men charged after two-month drug trafficking investigation

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Law Enforcement in the east says they have collectively charged three men with more than 10 drug possession and trafficking offenses.

Members of the Kinston Police Department, NCDMV Division of License and Theft, and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office SCARR Team say tips from the public played a key role in their two-month drug trafficking investigation.

Three Kinston men - Dominque Graham, 38, Eric Maye, 39, Jamal Rouse, 36, and Anthony Roberson, 37, of La Grange have all been arrested.

Law enforcement stopped Graham for a traffic stop and found 55 pounds of marijuana.

After finding the weed, authorities got a search warrant for Graham’s home on Englewood Drive in Kinston and arrested Maye, Rouse, and Roberson.

Graham is arrested for 10 charges. They are listed as follows: trafficking marijuana by transportation, trafficking marijuana by possession, conspiracy to traffic marijuana by transportation, conspiracy to traffic marijuana by possession, trafficking molly/ ecstasy by possession, conspiracy to traffic molly/ ecstasy, possession with intent to sell/ deliver within 1,000 feet of a school, felony maintaining a dwelling, possession with intent to sell/ deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell/deliver molly/ ecstasy.

Maye, Rouse, and Johnson face conspiracy to traffic marijuana by transportation, conspiracy to traffic marijuana by possession, trafficking molly by Possession, conspiracy to Traffic MDMA, possession with intent sell/deliver marijuana, possession with intent sell/deliver molly, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

