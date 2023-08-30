“Incident” near White Oak High School concerns parents

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Parents of students at White Oak High School in Jacksonville received what they called an “All Call” from the school’s principal saying that there had been an “incident” that happened after school near the campus that was being handled by the Onslow County Sheriff’s office.

The all-call that parents received reads:

Hello, White Oak High School families. This is Principal Joycelyn Cassidy. Whenever something happens which affects our school, I want to make sure we give you accurate information.

Today after school there was an incident in the community. While this happened near the school, there was no issue on campus and the situation is being handled by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. We informed district staff and will assist law enforcement in their investigation. We have no reason to believe there is a risk of any threat at White Oak High School. However, out of an abundance of caution, you may notice additional law enforcement on campus tomorrow.

We take the safety of our students and staff very seriously and wanted our school community to know about the situation and the steps being taken to ensure safety on our campus. We will certainly update you if there are any additional concerns.

One parent told WITN she thought the school was just being proactive until she got a call from her child asking to be picked up because of a shooting near the school. She said when she picked up her child they told her that they had heard what sounded like 15 gunshots from nearby, but that the team and band remained outside and continued their practice. The parent, who asked not to be identified said there was crime scene tape around the barber shop and pizza restaurant directly across the street from the front of the school.

“We are aware of the situation,” said Onslow County Schools Chief Communications Officer Brent Anderson. “It was an isolated incident off campus. From what I understand, the suspect and others are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.”

“Why were the kids left outside,” another parent asked. “Why is the school not telling us this was a nearby shooting instead of simply dismissing it as an incident?”

WITN has reached out to the Onslow County Sheriff’s office and is waiting for a response from deputies.

