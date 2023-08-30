Hurricane Idalia prepartions ramp up as the storm moves closer to ENC

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Hurricane Idalia is knocking on eastern Carolina’s front door, as it’s expected to move through the coast over the next two days.

Melissa Glenn, with Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative, says they’re ready for any potential impacts.

“I like to tell folks that we’re prepared for whatever mother nature brings, any day of the week,” Glenn said.

WITN meteorologists believe areas along the coast like Surf City and Hatteras could potentially see up to eight inches of rain.

New Bern, while a little farther inland, still knows what devastation looks like after Hurricane Florence in 2018.

Several downtown businesses were destroyed, which is why Pourhouse 222 Owner David Williamson isn’t taking Idalia lightly.

“Now, we always prep for the worst,” Williamson said. “It’ll be a tropical storm, but we still aren’t going to play it down. We’ll take all precautions.”

While the category two hurricane continues to move closer, many remain optimistic and cautious with one message in mind.

“We’re preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” Glenn said.

“You always hope for the best, but have to prepare for the worst,” Williamson said.

