Greenville man collects $100,000 Powerball win

(Source: N.C. Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man won a Powerball drawing that he took a chance on with a $3 ticket.

The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that Marvin Gay bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Duck Thru on East 10th Street.

His ticket matched four white balls with a 2X multiplier for $100,000.

Gay collected his winnings yesterday.

