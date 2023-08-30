Greenville man collects $100,000 Powerball win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man won a Powerball drawing that he took a chance on with a $3 ticket.

The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that Marvin Gay bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Duck Thru on East 10th Street.

His ticket matched four white balls with a 2X multiplier for $100,000.

Gay collected his winnings yesterday.

