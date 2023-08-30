Advertise With Us
Grand jury indicts Greenville city council member for withdrawing money from dead man’s bank account

Rose Glover
Rose Glover(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A grand jury has indicted an Eastern Carolina city council member for illegally withdrawing funds from a dead man’s bank account.

A Pitt County grand jury indicted Greenville Mayor Pro Tem Rose Glover on two counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

According to the indictment, “The false pretense consisted of the following: the defendant withdrew funds from an account owned by Howard Connor at First Citizens Bank and Trust Company representing she had the authority to withdraw the funds when in fact she did not and Howard Connor was deceased.”

The indictment said the activity happened on June 7th and June 11th in 2019.

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Lee Darnell said that the original investigation was requested by former Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman due to a conflict of interest at the department.

Darnell said that Sheriff Paula Dance agreed to have her agency investigate who then turned their findings over to the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office. The findings were presented to a grand jury that opted to indict.

Glover was booked at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $25,000 unsecured bond.

Glover represents District 2 in Greenville.

WITN has reached out to her for comment on the indictment and has not heard back yet.

