GOVERNOR COOPER: We are hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - “We are hoping for the best, but we are preparing for the worst,” was the message that North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper had as he provided a storm update from the North Carolina Emergency Operations Center.

“We are now entering the heart of Hurricane season,” Cooper said. “This is just the first named storm to hit us this year, it may not be the last.”

Cooper reiterated that he had declared a statewide State of Emergency on Monday to relax certain rules for trucks and agriculture equipment on roadways, as well as start the flow of emergency resources to where they may be needed in the state.

Both Cooper and the State Director of Emergency Management William Ray said they expect that heavy rainfall and localized flooding will be the greatest threat, especially east of Interstate 95.

“I have authorized National Guard activation, swift water rescue teams are ready to deploy in eastern and central NC,” said Cooper. “Heavy rainfall of 5-8 inches east of I-95 is expected later this evening and into early tomorrow. When it hits us this storm will likely be near tropical storm strength.”

“Be prepared for power outages and flash flooding,” said Ray. We have activated 8 swift water rescue teams, or 16 boat crews, strategically throughout Eastern North Carolina alone.”

Ray said that numerous county emergency command centers had opened in Eastern North Carolina and that most of the school systems and charter schools along and east of I95 had either closed or gone to virtual learning for Thursday.

“This emergency response team stands ready to support the 10.6 million North Carolinians and visitors,” said Ray

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

