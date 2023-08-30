Advertise With Us
Ferry Division suspends most of Thursday routes

(North Carolina Department of Transportation)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANNS HARBOR, N.C. (WITN) -With the anticipated impact of Hurricane Idalia, the Ferry Division has suspended most of Thursday’s services.

The Division provided the statuses for tomorrow’s Ferry routes:

  • Southport-Fort Fisher: Service suspended
  • Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach: Service suspended
  • Bayview-Aurora: Service suspended
  • Cedar Island-Ocracoke: Service suspended
  • Swan Quarter-Ocracoke: Service suspended
  • Hatteras-Ocracoke: Service suspended after the 4:30 a.m. departure from Ocracoke
  • Currituck-Knotts Island: Will assess conditions in the morning to determine if service is possible

“Safety is always our top priority,” said Interim Ferry Division Director Jed Dixon. “Between heavy rain, tropical storm-force winds, and extreme tidal conditions, we are suspending service to protect our passengers, employees and vessels.”

All suspended routes will resume once it is safe to do so, according to a release.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

