Ferry Division suspends most of Thursday routes

MANNS HARBOR, N.C. (WITN) -With the anticipated impact of Hurricane Idalia, the Ferry Division has suspended most of Thursday’s services.

The Division provided the statuses for tomorrow’s Ferry routes:

Southport-Fort Fisher: Service suspended

Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach: Service suspended

Bayview-Aurora: Service suspended

Cedar Island-Ocracoke: Service suspended

Swan Quarter-Ocracoke: Service suspended

Hatteras-Ocracoke: Service suspended after the 4:30 a.m. departure from Ocracoke

Currituck-Knotts Island: Will assess conditions in the morning to determine if service is possible

“Safety is always our top priority,” said Interim Ferry Division Director Jed Dixon. “Between heavy rain, tropical storm-force winds, and extreme tidal conditions, we are suspending service to protect our passengers, employees and vessels.”

All suspended routes will resume once it is safe to do so, according to a release.

