Feds indict high-ranking Wayne County deputy, retired deputy in fraud scheme

Wayne County Sheriff's Office
Wayne County Sheriff's Office
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A high-ranking deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, along with a retired deputy, have been indicted by a federal grand jury in a bid-rigging scheme.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the grand jury returned the 12-count indictment on August 17th.

It names Major Christopher Worth and former deputy Michael Cox.

Worth, who has been a deputy since 1993, is the major who oversees all of the department’s criminal enforcement sections and support services. Cox was head of their drug unit when he retired in 2018.

The feds claim that the two schemed to steer contracts for upfits of sheriff’s office vehicles to a business owned by Cox, who employed Worth. The indictment claims the contracts were awarded regardless of who had the low bid.

Cox was also indicted for conspiring with multiple drug traffickers to possess and distribute cocaine and oxycodone, as well as lying to the FBI.

WITN has reached out to Sheriff Larry Pierce for a statement on the indictment and an update on Major Worth’s job status in light of the charges.

