Edgecombe motorcycle chase ends in arrest

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s office say that they arrested a Rocky Mount man Wednesday morning after he led them on a chase on a motorcycle.

According to deputies, Kenneth Keen, Jr., Rocky Mount, tried to run away from them on a motorcycle, reaching speeds of over 100mph before Keen pulled over and stopped.

Deputies say they arrested Keen and charged him with felony fleeing to elude arrest, driving while license revoked, and careless and reckless driving. Deputies say that Keen also had other outstanding felony warrants.

Keen was taken to the Edgecombe County Jail where he is being held on a $105,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.