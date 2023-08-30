Don Davis continues “Live the Dream Down East” tour in the east

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Congressman Don Davis is still on his “Live the Dream Down East: Building a Brighter Future” school tours.

Davis plans on stopping at local schools and apprenticeship programs across North Carolina’s first congressional district.

His tour aims to highlight the importance of equipping children with the tools for a successful and bright future by emphasizing early education, apprenticeship, and school safety.

Today, Davis will visit students and faculty in Pitt County at HB Sugg Elementary School at 7:15 A.M. this morning, and then, go to Farmville Middle School at 8:00 A.M.

Later in the morning at 11:30 A.M., he is expected to be in Franklin County at Franklinton Elementary. His final stop today is in Vance County. Davis is to visit Perry Memorial Library at 3:30 P.M.

Davis’ tour will continue throughout the week until tomorrow. By the end of the tour, he will have made visits to schools in Wilson, Nash, Halifax, Franklin, Vance, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Martin Counties.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.