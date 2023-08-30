DEPUTIES: “Incident” near White Oak High School was a shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Parents of students at White Oak High School in Jacksonville received what they called an “All Call” from the school’s principal saying that there had been an “incident” that happened after school near the campus that was being handled by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

This morning, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting happened on Piney Green Road, not on the campus of White Oak High School.

Officials say deputies were called around 3:15 p.m. to the area across the street from the school. There, deputies say they found a person with minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office says this appears to be a domestic-related conflict. The people involved have a former relationship, according to officials.

The all-call that parents received reads:

Hello, White Oak High School families. This is Principal Joycelyn Cassidy. Whenever something happens which affects our school, I want to make sure we give you accurate information.

Today after school there was an incident in the community. While this happened near the school, there was no issue on campus and the situation is being handled by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. We informed district staff and will assist law enforcement in their investigation. We have no reason to believe there is a risk of any threat at White Oak High School. However, out of an abundance of caution, you may notice additional law enforcement on campus tomorrow.

We take the safety of our students and staff very seriously and wanted our school community to know about the situation and the steps being taken to ensure safety on our campus. We will certainly update you if there are any additional concerns.

One parent told WITN she thought the school was just being proactive until she got a call from her child asking to be picked up because of a shooting near the school. The parent, who asked not to be identified said there was crime scene tape around the barber shop and pizza restaurant directly across the street from the front of the school.

The sheriff’s office says multiple minors are detained at this time for questioning. No names will be released, however, as the investigation continues, officials say charges are expected.

