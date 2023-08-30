Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Idalia’s rain already spreading across the East

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Idalia’s rain have already pushed into Eastern NC and will continue to spread over the area this afternoon and evening. The heaviest rain will pick up after sunset tonight and last through midday Thursday. Winds will climb as the heavy rain arrives. Soundside flooding will be a concern around Ocracoke as Idalia pulls away from Cape Lookout Thursday afternoon to Thursday night.

Once the winds die down late Thursday night, our forecast turns sunny and calm for Friday and the upcoming holiday weekend. Temperatures will gradually climb from the upper 70s Friday to the low 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Relatively cool and crisp air will greet us Saturday morning and should stick around until midweek next week. Rain is not in the forecast from this Friday through next week.

