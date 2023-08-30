Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Idalia’s rain already spreading across the East

Nice holiday weekend on tap as Idalia exits Thursday afternoon/evening
Charlie Ironmonger - WITN
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist(WITN)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Idalia’s rain have already pushed into Eastern NC and will continue to spread over the area this afternoon and evening. The heaviest rain will pick up after sunset tonight and last through midday Thursday. Winds will climb as the heavy rain arrives. Soundside flooding will be a concern around Ocracoke as Idalia pulls away from Cape Lookout Thursday afternoon to Thursday night.

Once the winds die down late Thursday night, our forecast turns sunny and calm for Friday and the upcoming holiday weekend. Temperatures will gradually climb from the upper 70s Friday to the low 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Relatively cool and crisp air will greet us Saturday morning and should stick around until midweek next week. Rain is not in the forecast from this Friday through next week.

TROPICS: For the latest on the Franklin and Idalia, CLICK HERE!

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official data and track of Hurricane Idalia as of the 11 a.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Idalia makes landfall at 125 MPH in Keaton Beach, Florida
Tailei Qi
UNC graduate student left building right after killing adviser, police say
"Incident" near White Oak High School concerns parents
“Incident” near White Oak High School concerns parents
OFFICIALS: Man dies after jumping from moving car in Wayne County
Vacationer dies after apparent drowning in Surf City

Latest News

Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at a NC S.A.F.E Firearm safety event in Kinston.
VIDEO: Governor Cooper shares update on Hurricane Idalia while in Eastern Carolina
Governor Cooper provides update on Hurricane Idalia
Teenager shot in Elizabeth City
The official data and track of Hurricane Idalia as of the 11 a.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Idalia makes landfall at 125 MPH in Keaton Beach, Florida