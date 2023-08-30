Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Carolina Pines residents told to boil water

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Residents in one Craven County neighborhood are being asked to boil their water after an outage.

Craven County Water says the outage at Carolina Pines was caused by an emergency water main repair on Dare Drive.

Because the outage caused the potential for back siphonage bringing bacteria into the system, residents are being asked to take this precaution.

When water is turned back on, customers should boil water for one minute or use bottled water for human consumption.

The advisory remains until testing shows that the system is free of bacteria.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Idalia will move into southern Georgia this morning.
Tropical Update: Idalia makes landfall at 125 MPH in Keaton Beach, Florida
Tailei Qi
UNC graduate student left building right after killing adviser, police say
OFFICIALS: Man dies after jumping from moving car in Wayne County
"Incident" near White Oak High School concerns parents
“Incident” near White Oak High School concerns parents
Vacationer dies after apparent drowning in Surf City

Latest News

Top: Graham, Maye. Bottom: Rouse, Roberson.
Lenoir Co. men charged after two-month drug trafficking investigation
Greenville man collects $100,000 Powerball win
Hurricane Idalia will move into southern Georgia this morning.
Tropical Update: Idalia makes landfall at 125 MPH in Keaton Beach, Florida
Cape Lookout Lighthouse
Cape Lookout closing temporarily for predicted Hurricane Idalia impacts