Carolina Pines residents told to boil water

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Residents in one Craven County neighborhood are being asked to boil their water after an outage.

Craven County Water says the outage at Carolina Pines was caused by an emergency water main repair on Dare Drive.

Because the outage caused the potential for back siphonage bringing bacteria into the system, residents are being asked to take this precaution.

When water is turned back on, customers should boil water for one minute or use bottled water for human consumption.

The advisory remains until testing shows that the system is free of bacteria.

