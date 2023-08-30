Advertise With Us
Cape Lookout closing temporarily for predicted Hurricane Idalia impacts

Cape Lookout Lighthouse
Cape Lookout Lighthouse(Deric Rush)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - Part of the Eastern North Carolina coast is to temporarily close to the public Thursday as the state braces for the impacts of Hurricane Idalia.

Cape Lookout National Seashore announced this morning that it is going to close all public access facilities tomorrow.

Depending on the conditions, officials say there is the possibility the area stays closed to the public through Friday, September 1.

Hurricane Idalia is expected to bring tropical storm-force winds, excessive rainfall, and two to four feet of storm surge.

The National Weather Service has also indicated the storm will bring an elevated risk of tornadoes, especially on the southern coast of North Carolina.

Officials say extremely dangerous rip currents will be present throughout the entirety of Cape Lookout’s beaches for several days.

