Cape Hatteras National Seashore closed Thursday, ferry schedules also affected

CAPE HATTERAS NATIONAL SEASHORE, N.C. (WITN) - Cape Hatteras National Seashore facilities will be closed on Thursday, August 31 due to potential impacts from Hurricane Idalia.

Officials at Cape Hatteras National Seashore announced Wednesday afternoon that all facilities at Cape Hatteras National Seashore (Seashore), Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, and Wright Brothers National Memorial will be closed Thursday, August 31, due to expected tropical storm strength winds and heavy rainfall.

Seashore officials issued the following warnings Wednesday as well:

Swimming

Life-threatening rip currents are expected for the entire coast through the next several days. Seashore visitors should stay out of the ocean until conditions improve.

Road, Ferry, and Beach Travel

Travel is not recommended around the times of high tide (mornings and evenings) along portions of N.C. Highway 12 within the Seashore, where hazardous conditions are likely from blowing sand, potential ocean overwash and flooding from rainfall. These conditions may exist along the following portions of N.C. Highway 12:

Ocracoke Island: along a two-mile stretch of highway south of off-road vehicle ramp 59.

Southern Hatteras Island: between the villages of Hatteras and Frisco

Central Hatteras Island: along the northern boundary of Buxton and along Ocean Drive in Avon

Northern Hatteras Island: along N.C. Highway 12, old N.C. Highway 12 and several side streets in northern Rodanthe and between the Pea Island Visitor Center and Basnight Bridge

Oceanside beach driving is not recommended over next several days, particularly around the morning and evening high tides. Visit http://go.nps.gov/beachaccess for current beach access information.

Seashore visitors can see current road conditions at https://drivenc.gov.

Ferry services to and from Ocracoke Island are likely to be suspended for periods of time. So far for Thursday the following Ferry routes have been changed or suspended for Thursday:

Southport-Fort Fisher: Service suspended

Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach: Service suspended

Bayview-Aurora: Service suspended

Cedar Island-Ocracoke: Service suspended

Swan Quarter-Ocracoke: Service suspended

Hatteras-Ocracoke: Service suspended after the 4:30 a.m. departure from Ocracoke

Currituck-Knotts Island: Will assess conditions in the morning to determine if service is possible

Rodanthe Beach

Visitors should avoid the beach between the north end of Rodanthe and South Shore Drive due to the presence of vulnerable houses that may be damaged by rough surf and strong winds.

Educational Programs and Bodie Island Lighthouse Climbing

All educational programs and Bodie Island lighthouse climbing opportunities are canceled Thursday, Aug. 31. Depending on impacts from the storm, programs and climbing opportunities may be canceled again Friday, September 1.

Seashore officials said that once post-storm assessments are completed, facilities at the parks will reopen to the public.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.