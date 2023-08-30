Atlantic Beach murder still unsolved one year later

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been a year and the murder of a tourist in one coastal town here in the east is still unsolved.

Atlantic Beach Police Chief Jeff Harvey says investigative units have expanded initial searches for a silver Infiniti to possibly being a silver Nissan Altima that was seen fleeing the scene on West Atlantic BLVD where 65-year-old Randy Miller of Apex was left dead outside of his friend’s beach property.

The once $30,000 reward has now increased to $55,000 with money from crime stoppers, family, and friends of Miller, itching to close the case.

“We’ve tried numerous things DNA and such and maybe at some point in technology will improve with they can take the amount of DNA we do have and utilize it for positive identification,” said Atlantic Beach Police Chief Jeff Harvey.

“Yeah, it’s funny how things work out. I remember pretty clearly talking to John early in the morning the day that this happened I was supposed to be with him on the fishing trip and I couldn’t make it so it’s a tough day yeah not a day goes by that you know you don’t have some memory come up and you don’t think of Randy,” added Miller’s long-time friend Rick Cypher.

Police ask anyone with information on Miller’s murder to contact Carteret County Crime stoppers, The S-B-I, or Atlantic Beach police at the numbers on our website. WITN dot com.

