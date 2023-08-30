Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Atlantic Beach murder still unsolved one year later

Atlantic Beach murder still unsolved one year later
By Deric Rush
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been a year and the murder of a tourist in one coastal town here in the east is still unsolved.

Atlantic Beach Police Chief Jeff Harvey says investigative units have expanded initial searches for a silver Infiniti to possibly being a silver Nissan Altima that was seen fleeing the scene on West Atlantic BLVD where 65-year-old Randy Miller of Apex was left dead outside of his friend’s beach property.

The once $30,000 reward has now increased to $55,000 with money from crime stoppers, family, and friends of Miller, itching to close the case.

“We’ve tried numerous things DNA and such and maybe at some point in technology will improve with they can take the amount of DNA we do have and utilize it for positive identification,” said Atlantic Beach Police Chief Jeff Harvey.

“Yeah, it’s funny how things work out. I remember pretty clearly talking to John early in the morning the day that this happened I was supposed to be with him on the fishing trip and I couldn’t make it so it’s a tough day yeah not a day goes by that you know you don’t have some memory come up and you don’t think of Randy,” added Miller’s long-time friend Rick Cypher.

Police ask anyone with information on Miller’s murder to contact Carteret County Crime stoppers, The S-B-I, or Atlantic Beach police at the numbers on our website. WITN dot com.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official data and track of Hurricane Idalia as of the 2 p.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Hurricane Idalia now cat. 2; Franklin slowly degrading
People are being told to stay inside.
UNC-Chapel Hill says faculty member killed - suspect arrested in campus shooting
FSU main campus
FSU student from Pitt County found dead in home near campus
Christopher Braxton
DEPUTIES: Greene County man charged with murdering his mother
Crystal Sneed
Beaufort County deputies found missing woman

Latest News

Hurricane Franklin causes rip currents at Emerald Isle.
Hurricane Franklin causes rip currents
"Incident" near White Oak High School concerns parents
“Incident” near White Oak High School concerns parents
Greenville is preparing for flash floods ahead of Hurricane Idalia.
One ENC city preps for possible flash floods
Onslow County Detention Center experienced two HVAC units break Friday evening and Sunday...
Parents seek answers after HVAC units break down at the Onslow County Detention Center