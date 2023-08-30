Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

5 million bees fall off truck onto roadway in Canada

By CTV Network
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALTON, Ontario (CTV Network) - Police and beekeepers in Canada found themselves in a sticky situation this morning after millions of bees fell off a truck and onto the road.

Crews had their hands full with 5 million bees out on the roadway.

Cleanup went on for hours as they worked to contain the bees and apiary boxes that spilled out onto the road.

This happened on Guelph Line, north of Dundas in Halton, Ontario, just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

At one point, police were urging drivers to keep their windows closed when passing by and for pedestrians to also avoid the area.

Two hours later, Halton Regional Police posted on social media that a majority of the bees had been cleared and safely collected. Cleanup wrapped up shortly after.

At this point, there is no word on how the truck lost its load of bees.

Police said they were also leaving some of the crates behind for the remaining bees to naturally return to. They are thanking the beekeepers for their overwhelming response and for jumping in to help.

Copyright 2023 CTV Network via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official data and track of Hurricane Idalia as of the 11 a.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Idalia’s strength wanes as its rain arrives in ENC
Tailei Qi
UNC graduate student left building right after killing adviser, police say
"Incident" near White Oak High School concerns parents
“Incident” near White Oak High School concerns parents
OFFICIALS: Man dies after jumping from moving car in Wayne County
Vacationer dies after apparent drowning in Surf City

Latest News

FILE - A TV screen shows file images of U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and North Korean leader...
North Korea launches a missile toward the sea after US flies bombers during drills with South Korea
A new study found that marijuana users have more toxic heavy metals in their bodies compared to...
Study: Marijuana users have more heavy metals in their bodies
Ferry Division suspends most of Thursday routes
The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said it is “heartbroken” at the loss of K-9 officer Blek.
K-9 officer dies from ‘brief illness’ after nearly 10 years of service, sheriff’s office says