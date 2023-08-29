Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Idalia Arrives Late Wednesday

Flash Flooding and Power Outages Main Concerns with Idalia
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A few more slow-moving downpours may develop overnight as conditions stay warm and humid. Temperatures shouldn’t be as hot on Wednesday as cloud cover streams in. We’ll get clouds first before we start to see showers and a few downpours move in during the afternoon. Rain should pick up heading into the evening. We’re not expecting any issues for most of Wednesday. The rain starts to get heavier Wednesday evening and night but the wind may lag behind. Most won’t notice the wind pick up until after midnight heading into sunrise. Idalia will bring an additional 2-8″ of rain and wind gusts up to 50 mph. Wind and rainfall amounts will be highest along the coast. Threat of flash flooding and power outages will be highest there too. There are a few inland spots that have seen a lot of rain already this week where more rain could easily lead to flash flooding. Tornado threat will be highest along the coast Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning.

Heavy rain and wind linger for most of Thursday until Idalia begins to move out Thursday evening. The wind will likely linger into Friday and even Saturday for some coastal locations. Weekend weather looks great and it’ll take a while for us to heat back up into the 90s after Idalia.

Stay tuned to WITN and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

