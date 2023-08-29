Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Vacationer dies after apparent drowning in Surf City

Vacationer dies after apparent drowning in Surf City
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A vacationer died this afternoon on an Eastern Carolina beach as Hurricane Franklin causes dangerous surf conditions..

Surf City police are investigating the death of 59-year-old Jeffrey Hurt as a probable accidental drowning.

It happened shortly after 1:00 p.m. in the 1700 block of South Shore Drive. When Ocean Rescue arrived, they found bystanders helping the Lexington man in the water and already starting CPR.

Despite the advanced life support given, Hurt did not survive.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official data and track of Hurricane Idalia as of the 2 p.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Hurricane Idalia closes in on Florida; Franklin passing by the OBX
People are being told to stay inside.
UNC-Chapel Hill says faculty member killed - suspect arrested in campus shooting
FSU main campus
FSU student from Pitt County found dead in home near campus
Christopher Braxton
DEPUTIES: Greene County man charged with murdering his mother
Crystal Sneed
Beaufort County deputies found missing woman

Latest News

Tailei Qi
UNC graduate student left building right after killing adviser, police say
The school closed in 2008 and is being sold "as is".
Upset bid pushes price past $130,000 on vacant Kinston elementary school
Upset bid pushes price past $130,000 on vacant Kinston elementary school
Upset bid pushes price past $130,000 on vacant Kinston elementary school
Governor Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia